Polokwane City stun Sundowns at Loftus with Ramagalela grabbing a brace

If was not for the occasional sparks that were provided by Polokwane City’s two goal hero Rodney Ramagalela that helped his team side to a deserved 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns, this match could have disintegrated into a complete bore.

For large parts of this chilly Tuesday night at Loftus, both sets of players failed to apply the basics and their work was largely riddled with schoolboy errors much to the disproval of the small crowd that braved the cold.

This match is the second of the season for both teams and maybe they are still shaking off-season cobwebs but they have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks as the campaign will be gaining momentum.

To illustrate some of the costly mistakes that proved to be fatal for Sundowns, when Rodney Ramagalela opened the scoring after 35 minutes he was set-up by midfielder Oupa Manyisa who completely forgot the basics of trapping the ball.