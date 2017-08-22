SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs

Limping Kaizer Chiefs look a bit uncertain at the moment and SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says they are planning to pile on the misery when the two sides meet in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

United beat Chiefs 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 in Durban 10 days ago and Modiba says there are weaknesses in the AmaKhosi rearguard they intend to exploit again.

"This time around we are going for three points and we know where to get it‚" he said.

"I was speaking to Tefu Mashamaite on the bench when we played against Chiefs in Durban and I told him that Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Tsepo Masilela are going forward too much and leave space behind them.