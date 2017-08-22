Soccer

SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs

22 August 2017 - 10:39 By Ofentse Ratsie
Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Quarter Final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United during the MTN 8 Quarter Final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Limping Kaizer Chiefs look a bit uncertain at the moment and SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says they are planning to pile on the misery when the two sides meet in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

United beat Chiefs 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 in Durban 10 days ago and Modiba says there are weaknesses in the AmaKhosi rearguard they intend to exploit again.

"This time around we are going for three points and we know where to get it‚" he said.

"I was speaking to Tefu Mashamaite on the bench when we played against Chiefs in Durban and I told him that Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Tsepo Masilela are going forward too much and leave space behind them.

"We are looking to exploit that space behind him (Rama) and that's how you get goals against Chiefs.

"Both fullbacks of Kaizer Chiefs are going high up and we are looking to exploit that space through our transition.”

Chiefs look a little bit shaky at the moment after the defeat to United‚ and the 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening league match of the season on Sunday.

Coach Steve Komphela is already under considerable pressure and a defeat‚ and even a draw‚ would make things very difficult for the beleaguered mentor.

United have their own problems as they are coming from a 2-0 defeat to Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

But the 22 year-old winger said he is confident that they can once again make life very difficult for Chiefs and continue where they left off in Durban 10 days ago.

"Look we beat them in the MTN8 and we will basically continue where we left off‚" he said.

United will be without their influential skipper Dean Furman who is serving a suspension.

- TimesLIVE

