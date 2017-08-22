Teko Modise could be set for his Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars on Wednesday night after returning to training this week following a hamstring complaint that had kept him out of the first two matches of the campaign.

Modise missed the 1-0 victories over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals and BidVest Wits in the league last Friday‚ and will be itching for some game-time against Dikwena.

The Absa Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium will be regarded as a home banker for City‚ and Modise’s experience and guile is likely to be part of a more attacking midfield than the one that did duty at Wits.