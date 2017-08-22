'Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker

Kaizer Chiefs just need a 10 percent improvement in all departments and they can click into a formidable gear‚ says striker Bernard Parker.

As Chiefs have made an unconvincing start in 2017-18 after two seasons without a trophy under Steve Komphela‚ panic buttons are being pushed in the stands and from their supporters on social media.

But 31-year-old forward Parker believes Amakhosi are on the verge of clicking as they prepare to meet SuperSport United in their second Absa Premiership game at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).

Parker was asked about Chiefs’ frontline starting with one goal in a 1-0 MTN8 defeat against SuperSport and Sunday’s 1-1 league draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium.