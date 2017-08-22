'Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker
Kaizer Chiefs just need a 10 percent improvement in all departments and they can click into a formidable gear‚ says striker Bernard Parker.
As Chiefs have made an unconvincing start in 2017-18 after two seasons without a trophy under Steve Komphela‚ panic buttons are being pushed in the stands and from their supporters on social media.
But 31-year-old forward Parker believes Amakhosi are on the verge of clicking as they prepare to meet SuperSport United in their second Absa Premiership game at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).
Parker was asked about Chiefs’ frontline starting with one goal in a 1-0 MTN8 defeat against SuperSport and Sunday’s 1-1 league draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium.
“The goals are there. We scored in the (preseason) Carling. In the game against SuperSport we had so many chances – the ball just didn’t reach the net‚” the striker said.
“But it was good attempts – we hit the post how many times‚ the keeper made good saves. In the last game there was a goal from a set piece‚ and not many of us had chances.
“But we’re looking better – we’re looking smoother and more gelled. We’re gelling – especially me and (strike partner) Gustavo Paez. If we can get Siphiwe Tshabalala back to his best I think we would have more power.
“Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say. You say maybe we need to be a bit more calm – you’re calm‚ they close you down.
“You say we need to be a bit more sharp – you try and be sharp and then it’s a rushed situation. So it’s just a matter of striking that balance.
“And that balance will come automatically. As you guys (the media) have seen‚ we’re looking good‚ we’re playing good football‚ we are getting into attack in all areas – from wide and centrally‚ and we’re looking good in set plays.
“So it’s just that 10 percent more – staying more compact‚ being disciplined in defending‚ being more ruthless in attack.
“We’re looking good. And I’ve got strong belief in the troops that the way we are going‚ automatically things will go our way.
“The confidence is the main thing. If you look abroad right now‚ at Manchester United the confidence is sky high.
And it’s the same things they were doing wrong last season.
“If we just keep the consistency‚ keep working hard‚ and keep the same level of confidence‚ everybody being clear in their role‚ and same consistency‚ doors will eventually open.”
SuperSport followed their MTN quarterfinal win against Chiefs with a 2-0 Tshwane derby league defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
- TimesLIVE
