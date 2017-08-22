Soccer

'Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker

22 August 2017 - 15:08 By Marc Strydom
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs just need a 10 percent improvement in all departments and they can click into a formidable gear‚ says striker Bernard Parker.

As Chiefs have made an unconvincing start in 2017-18 after two seasons without a trophy under Steve Komphela‚ panic buttons are being pushed in the stands and from their supporters on social media.

But 31-year-old forward Parker believes Amakhosi are on the verge of clicking as they prepare to meet SuperSport United in their second Absa Premiership game at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (kickoff: 7.30pm).

Parker was asked about Chiefs’ frontline starting with one goal in a 1-0 MTN8 defeat against SuperSport and Sunday’s 1-1 league draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium.

Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal

Amr Gamal will become the first Egyptian to play in South Africa‚ announced on Tuesday as a signing by Bidvest Wits for a year on loan from Cairo ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“The goals are there. We scored in the (preseason) Carling. In the game against SuperSport we had so many chances – the ball just didn’t reach the net‚” the striker said.

“But it was good attempts – we hit the post how many times‚ the keeper made good saves. In the last game there was a goal from a set piece‚ and not many of us had chances.

“But we’re looking better – we’re looking smoother and more gelled. We’re gelling – especially me and (strike partner) Gustavo Paez. If we can get Siphiwe Tshabalala back to his best I think we would have more power.

“Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say. You say maybe we need to be a bit more calm – you’re calm‚ they close you down.

“You say we need to be a bit more sharp – you try and be sharp and then it’s a rushed situation. So it’s just a matter of striking that balance.

SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs

Limping Kaizer Chiefs look a little uncertain at the moment and SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says they are planning to pile on the misery ...
Sport
7 hours ago

“And that balance will come automatically. As you guys (the media) have seen‚ we’re looking good‚ we’re playing good football‚ we are getting into attack in all areas – from wide and centrally‚ and we’re looking good in set plays.

“So it’s just that 10 percent more – staying more compact‚ being disciplined in defending‚ being more ruthless in attack.

“We’re looking good. And I’ve got strong belief in the troops that the way we are going‚ automatically things will go our way.

“The confidence is the main thing. If you look abroad right now‚ at Manchester United the confidence is sky high.

And it’s the same things they were doing wrong last season.

“If we just keep the consistency‚ keep working hard‚ and keep the same level of confidence‚ everybody being clear in their role‚ and same consistency‚ doors will eventually open.”

SuperSport followed their MTN quarterfinal win against Chiefs with a 2-0 Tshwane derby league defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract Soccer
  2. Teko Modise to make Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars? Soccer
  3. Western Province pleased with defence but don’t want it to be a habit Rugby
  4. Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack

Related articles

  1. Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal Soccer
  2. Ajax Cape Town production line keeps producing players Soccer
  3. SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Guardiola left frustrated after Manchester City's missed chances Soccer
  5. Ajax Cape Town announce the sale of defender Rivaldo Coetzee to Glasgow Celtic Soccer
  6. Stuart Baxter explains the thinking behind recalling veteran Morgan Gould back ... Soccer
  7. Pitso Mosimane likely to rotate his star-studded squad against Polokwane City Soccer
  8. Pirates go in search of back-to-back league victories for the first time since ... Soccer
  9. Beleaguered Komphela likens his struggles at Chiefs to the years Mandela spent ... Soccer
  10. Morgan Gould makes surprise return to Bafana Bafana Soccer
  11. In everything that you do‚ you will be representing me: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  12. Ajax Cape Town sign SuperSport United youngster Morne Nel on loan Soccer
  13. Kaizer Chiefs' premiership opening day blues continue under coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  14. Sundowns have barely moved out of first gear‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  15. Vilakazi earns Arrows point away from home in Larsen's absence Soccer
X