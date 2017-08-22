Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal

“And we obviously met and spoke and got the ball rolling from there.

“He’s a player that can help us. He’s an old-fashioned No.9. I like those type of players. He can create goals‚ he can score goals.

“He’s at a good age as well. He’s had a very good upbringing in terms of his development at a club like Al Ahly – he’s been there since he was a young boy.

“And obviously I watched the two games live‚ and also a lot of footage of him to make sure we made the right decision. And I just hope it works out‚ and I think it will work out.”

Gamal said he was impressed by Wits’ structures when Ahly‚ having won 1-0 at home‚ came to Johannesburg to draw 0-0 at Bidvest Stadium on March 19.

“I’m happy to be here at Wits and in South Africa. I thank Mr Jose and the coach for the work that they did for me to come from Al Ahly to here‚” the striker said.

“And I am looking to make something good for me and for Egyptians. The league here is very strong and they play modern football‚ and this will help me to develop more at a big club like Wits.”