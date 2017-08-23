Banyana Banyana have been handed a gentle first round draw at the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championships that will be staged in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe‚ from September 13-24.

The tournament marks a starting point in the build-up to the 2018 African Women’s Championships‚ which in turn will offer South Africa the chance for a first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup when it is staged in France the following year.

Banyana have been placed in Group C along along with neighbours Namibia‚ Lesotho and Botswana‚ none of who should present a major obstacle to coach Desiree Ellis and her side.

Their first fixture will be against Lesotho on September 14‚ before they tackle Namibia (September 15) and Botswana (September 17).