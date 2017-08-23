Bloemfontein Celtic will offer a trial to Uganda international Savio Kabugo‚ but have refuted reports that the player is already training with the team.

Kabugo‚ who is the cousin of former Kaizer Chiefs utility player Ivan Bukenya‚ will be assessed by Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic in the coming weeks.

It had been reported that the player had started training with the team‚ but Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco says this is not the case.

“He is not with us yet‚ but I can confirm that he is coming to train so we can have a look at him‚” Konco told TimesLIVE.