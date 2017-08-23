Soccer

Bloem Celtic offer trial to Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ivan Bukenya's cousin

23 August 2017 - 16:34 By Nick Said
Bloemfontein Celtic Ugandan trialist Savio Kabogu.
Image: Savio Kabogu via Twitter

Bloemfontein Celtic will offer a trial to Uganda international Savio Kabugo‚ but have refuted reports that the player is already training with the team.

Kabugo‚ who is the cousin of former Kaizer Chiefs utility player Ivan Bukenya‚ will be assessed by Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic in the coming weeks.

It had been reported that the player had started training with the team‚ but Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco says this is not the case.

“He is not with us yet‚ but I can confirm that he is coming to train so we can have a look at him‚” Konco told TimesLIVE.

The 22-year-old Kabugo was a member of the national side under now Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic and famously scored a winner for Uganda against Ghana in a Nations Cup qualifier in 2014.

Earlier that year he had also competed with The Cranes at the African Nations Championship that was staged in South Africa.

But persistent injuries have kept his sidelined and he has barely featured for the national team in almost three years now.

- TimesLIVE

