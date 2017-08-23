Amr Gamal was the driving force in his transfer to Bidvest Wits‚ said the club’s CEO Jose Ferreira‚ explaining the arduous machinations of landing an Egyptian international striker from Cairo giants Al Ahly.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt liked the look of Gamal when the striker started both the Cairo first leg 1-0 win to Ahly and second leg 0-0 draw in Johannesburg against Wits in the Caf Champions League in March.

Gamal hit the post on both games.

Hunt asked Ferreira to take a shot in the dark and enquire about the 26-year-old striker’s availability.

Fortunately for Wits‚ Gamal had a strained relationship with his coach at Ahly‚ Hossam El-Badry.

The striker had been highly impressed with Wits and their facilities in the return match at Bidvest Stadium.

Less fortunate was that El-Badry was in no mood to allow Gamal to leave.