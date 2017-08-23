'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane appeared to take a dig at Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

Pointing to a difficult‚ bumpy playing surface at Loftus‚ Downs coach Mosimane in his post-match TV interview said that he knew he “sounds like Steve Komphela” by referring to the pitch.

Komphela had pointed to a bumpy pitch at Free State Stadium on Sunday as a contributing factor in Chiefs being held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mosimane was asked in his SuperSport TV interview on Tuesday night about the chances his team missed against Polokwane.