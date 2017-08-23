'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane appeared to take a dig at Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.
Pointing to a difficult‚ bumpy playing surface at Loftus‚ Downs coach Mosimane in his post-match TV interview said that he knew he “sounds like Steve Komphela” by referring to the pitch.
Komphela had pointed to a bumpy pitch at Free State Stadium on Sunday as a contributing factor in Chiefs being held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic.
Mosimane was asked in his SuperSport TV interview on Tuesday night about the chances his team missed against Polokwane.
“You get punished. You must take the opportunities. Especially in the first half‚ they were there‚” the Downs coach responded.
“But we need to congratulate Polokwane City and the coach – they fought for it. And I thought Rodney Ramagalela had the game of his life.
“But that’s always the case with our former players‚ to show that‚ ‘You shouldn’t have let me go’. What a fantastic strike he scored‚ the second one. I don’t think he’ll score that goal again.
“But you have to accept. They played well on the break. We did our best. But also our pitch doesn’t help us.
“I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win‚ because we of the pitch. But it’s a fact. This pitch doesn’t help us.
“We are a free-flowing team‚ we need to push the ball around‚ we need the ball to move.
“But it’s our home game – we can’t complain to anybody.”
Sundowns have started their 2017-18 season with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat against Maritzburg United‚ 2-0 league win against SuperSport United and the defeat to City.
All of those games have been played at home‚ the first two at Downs’ alternate venue at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP