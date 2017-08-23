Soccer

'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Mosimane

23 August 2017 - 11:23 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 09, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane appeared to take a dig at Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

Pointing to a difficult‚ bumpy playing surface at Loftus‚ Downs coach Mosimane in his post-match TV interview said that he knew he “sounds like Steve Komphela” by referring to the pitch.

Komphela had pointed to a bumpy pitch at Free State Stadium on Sunday as a contributing factor in Chiefs being held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic.

Mosimane was asked in his SuperSport TV interview on Tuesday night about the chances his team missed against Polokwane.

Polokwane City stun Sundowns at Loftus with Ramagalela grabbing a brace

If was not for the occasional sparks that were provided by Polokwane City’s two goal hero Rodney Ramagalela that helped his team side to a deserved ...
Sport
16 hours ago

“You get punished. You must take the opportunities. Especially in the first half‚ they were there‚” the Downs coach responded.

“But we need to congratulate Polokwane City and the coach – they fought for it. And I thought Rodney Ramagalela had the game of his life.

“But that’s always the case with our former players‚ to show that‚ ‘You shouldn’t have let me go’. What a fantastic strike he scored‚ the second one. I don’t think he’ll score that goal again.

“But you have to accept. They played well on the break. We did our best. But also our pitch doesn’t help us.

Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates

Baroka FC can play. Orlando Pirates’ new coach Milutin Sredojevic found that out to his peril as his side took a lead, but appeared to take their ...
Sport
16 hours ago

“I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win‚ because we of the pitch. But it’s a fact. This pitch doesn’t help us.

“We are a free-flowing team‚ we need to push the ball around‚ we need the ball to move.

“But it’s our home game – we can’t complain to anybody.”

Sundowns have started their 2017-18 season with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat against Maritzburg United‚ 2-0 league win against SuperSport United and the defeat to City.

All of those games have been played at home‚ the first two at Downs’ alternate venue at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Chippa United cruise past AmaZulu to earn first win of the season

Goals from Moeketsi Sekola and Abel Mabaso saw Chippa United record their first win of the new Premier Soccer League season when they beat AmaZulu 2 ...
Sport
16 hours ago

- TimesLIVE

