Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane describes Loftus pitch as 'suicidal'

Irate Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described the Loftus Stadium pitch as "suicidal" after his side's league defeat to Polokwane City on Tuesday night.

Mosimane said the pitch needs to be sorted out as a matter of urgency and he would ask Sundowns officials to communicate his feelings to Loftus management

"Coming here (to Loftus) is suicide‚ you can’t move the ball and we are a free-flowing team‚" he said.

"It is the same for both teams but it works against us.

"If you play on the counter it’s easy but when you want to probe and go inside you can’t move the ball.