Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane describes Loftus pitch as 'suicidal'

23 August 2017 - 14:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of the general view of Loftus Stadium pitch.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Irate Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described the Loftus Stadium pitch as "suicidal" after his side's league defeat to Polokwane City on Tuesday night.

Mosimane said the pitch needs to be sorted out as a matter of urgency and he would ask Sundowns officials to communicate his feelings to Loftus management

"Coming here (to Loftus) is suicide‚ you can’t move the ball and we are a free-flowing team‚" he said.

"It is the same for both teams but it works against us.

"If you play on the counter it’s easy but when you want to probe and go inside you can’t move the ball.

"The pitch doesn’t help us because we are a passing team‚ you can see for yourself how bad it is.

"This is a rugby pitch but Ellis Park Stadium is also a rugby pitch and it is good‚” said Mosimane.

Polokwane City beat Sundowns 2-1 and Mosimane‚ the reigning African coach of the year‚ said he would not think twice about moving some of their games from Loftus to Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville if the matter is not attended to urgently.

“Of course I would prefer Lucas Moripe Stadium than this because here we are shooting ourselves in the foot‚" the Sundowns coach said.

"I don’t think the pitch suits us.

"The club and Loftus must help us because if the Ellis Park pitch is in good condition and this one is not‚ then something wrong.

"Unfortunately‚ this is the perfect venue for us because it is hospitable and our people from Mamelodi and Atteridgeville take one taxi to get here and it is convenient for them.

"It is very sad‚” he concluded.

- TimesLIVE

