Soccer

SAFA provides clarity over SA's plans to host Afcon and Rugby World Cup

23 August 2017 - 14:20 By Marc Strydom
Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi during the South African national mens rugby Captains press conference and team photograph at Southern Sun Montecasino on June 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi during the South African national mens rugby Captains press conference and team photograph at Southern Sun Montecasino on June 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The South African Football Association’s plans to bid for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations would have to be made financially viable so it would not cost the country‚ Sports Minister Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has said.

Addressing Safa’s NEC‚ Nxesi cautioned that Safa might be advised to find sponsors and financial backers should they want to bid for the U-23 Afcon‚ as SA Rugby have done for their 2023 World Cup bid.

Nxesi‚ though‚ appeared confused about the timing of the U-23 Afcon Safa wants to bid for‚ seemingly believing it to be scheduled for 2023 instead of 2019‚ which could present a clash with the Rugby World Cup.

“I am informed that Safa wants to consider hosting the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations. But I’m not sure of the timing‚ because there’s big rugby‚” Nxesi said.

Western Force win right to appeal Super Rugby axing

Western Force on Wednesday won the right to appeal their axing from Super Rugby, as the Australian Rugby Union rejected a major cash injection from a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“If Saru wins its bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ it will be difficult to host two big events on one year.”

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi confirmed on Wednesday that the event Safa intends bidding for is in fact the 2019 U-23 Nations Cup.

Nxesi forewarned Safa that in the current economic climate‚ the association would need to source its own strong financial backing for the 2019 U-23 Afcon for the government to back the bid.

“To get the cabinet’s support for the 2023 rugby bid it had to be packaged as an economic bid‚ so that basically it would not require any financial contribution from the fiscus‚” Nxesi said.

“And even then it was a very close call. We had to dig deep to convince the cabinet.

“It’s because of the economic climate. Government is cutting down on a number of departments. Our small budget of R1 billion is also being cut.

Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped

The question the Springboks‚ Wallabies and Pumas will be asking themselves this week as the Rugby Championship takes centre stage is: ‘Can the All ...
Sport
7 days ago

“And in the economic climate I cannot see government being prepared to take further risks unless there is something very strong on the table. So it has to be packaged very well.”

Nxesi addressed Safa’s NEC on a broad range of issues.

Among them he confirmed that the Department of Sport and Recreation will institute a ministerial commission of inquiry into the death of two supporters‚ and 17 injuries‚ at the preseason Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on July 29.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash Soccer
  2. AB de Villiers steps down as Proteas ODI captain Cricket
  3. Western Province and Aerios head to final legal confrontation Rugby
  4. Banyana handed gentle first round draw at 2017 COSAFA Championships Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
Protesters overpower security officials

Related articles

  1. Khune, Brockie pepper Chiefs vs SuperSport with spicy Twitter banter Soccer
  2. 'I know I sound like Steve Komphela after we don’t win,' says Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  3. Bafana player's big career move excites former coach Shakes Mashaba Soccer
  4. Chippa United cruise past AmaZulu to earn first win of the season Soccer
  5. Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates Soccer
  6. Polokwane City stun Sundowns at Loftus with Ramagalela grabbing a brace Soccer
  7. Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract Soccer
  8. Teko Modise to make Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars? Soccer
  9. Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Soccer
  10. Quinton Fortune all but confirmed as one of Bafana coach Baxter's assistant Soccer
  11. Tendai Ndoro leaves Orlando Pirates for Saudi Arabia club Soccer
  12. La Liga to support SAFA in the formation of a national women’s league Soccer
  13. 'Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker Soccer
  14. Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal Soccer
  15. Ajax Cape Town production line keeps producing players Soccer
X