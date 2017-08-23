The South African Football Association’s plans to bid for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations would have to be made financially viable so it would not cost the country‚ Sports Minister Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has said.

Addressing Safa’s NEC‚ Nxesi cautioned that Safa might be advised to find sponsors and financial backers should they want to bid for the U-23 Afcon‚ as SA Rugby have done for their 2023 World Cup bid.

Nxesi‚ though‚ appeared confused about the timing of the U-23 Afcon Safa wants to bid for‚ seemingly believing it to be scheduled for 2023 instead of 2019‚ which could present a clash with the Rugby World Cup.

“I am informed that Safa wants to consider hosting the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations. But I’m not sure of the timing‚ because there’s big rugby‚” Nxesi said.