The South African Football Association’s plans to bid for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations could be complicated by rugby’s bid for their World Cup in the same year‚ Sports Minister Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi has said.

Addressing Safa’s NEC‚ Nxesi cautioned that Safa might be advised to find sponsors and financial backers should they want to bid for the 2023 Afcon‚ as SA Rugby have done for their bid.

“I am informed that Safa wants to consider hosting the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. But I’m not sure of the timing‚ because there’s big rugby (in the same year)‚” Nxesi said.

“If Saru wins its bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup‚ it will be difficult to host two big events in one year.