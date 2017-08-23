Teko Modise scores on debut as Cape Town City cruise past Platinum Stars
Cape Town City maintained their 100 percent start to the new season with a comprehensive 3-1 Absa Premiership victory over Platinum Stars at a wet Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday that included a goal on debut for Teko Modise.
A penalty from Letsie Koapeng and a fine second by Ayanda Patosi had City in command before Modise was handed the simplest of tap-ins for the most popular goal of the night.
Robert Ng’ambi pulled one back late on for Stars, the first goal City have conceded this season, but it proved scant consolation for a side well beaten.
City have now won all three matches they have played this campaign under new coach Benni McCarthy and were full value for this latest victory.
McCarthy was also able to bring on Modise in the second half after the veteran midfielder had missed the opening two games with a hamstring injury and he immediately showed his quality.
City made six changes to his starting line-up from the side that defeated BidVest Wits in their league opener on Friday, handing a first start to former Ajax Cape Town youth product Taariq Fielies in the central defence.
With the rain pouring down at the start of the game, the players battle to get to grips with the pace of the ball off the surface and there was little to enthuse over in the opening 25 minutes.
Patosi saw a free-kick from the edge of the box go narrowly over the crossbar, before he headed wide of goal from Vincent Kobola’s cross from the right.
But the opening goal came shortly afterwards when Lebogang Manyama was needlessly brought down by Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela when well away from danger.
Manyama sought the contact and Mzimela obliged as he clattered into him and referee Victor Gomes pointed to the spot.
Koapeng had no trouble in converting the spot-kick as he sent Mzimela the wrong way.
It was his first goal for the club since he netted on debut against Highlands Park in early February.
Manyama was withdrawn at halftime to be replaced by Sibusiso Masina, but City continued to look dangerous on the break and they doubled their lead just past the hour-mark.
The excellent Patosi twisted and turned on the edge of the box, working some space for a shot and blasting the ball past Mzimela.
Modise was introduced minutes later to thunderous applause from the sparse crowd, his every touch cheered enthusiastically.
And they were on their feet minutes later when Modise scored. After Lyle Lakay beat the offside trap, his square-ball to the veteran midfielder provided the easiest of tap-ins.
Stars kept plugging away and they got reward when Ng’ambi headed home after Gift Sithole had steered the ball into his path from a set-piece chance.
Next up for City is an MTN8 semifinal, first leg, against BidVest Wits at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Stars are not in action again until an away league match at SuperSport United on September 13.
Other PSL midweek results:
Tuesday 22 August:Mamelodi Sundowns 1 - 2 Polokwane CityBaroka FC 1 - 1 Orlando PiratesChippa United 2 - 0 AmaZulu
Wednesday 23 August:Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 2 SuperSport UnitedFree State Stars 2 - 2 Bidvest WitsCape Town City 3 - 1 Platinum StarsMaritzburg United 2 - 0 Ajax Cape TownGolden Arrows 1 - 1 Bloemfontein Celtic
