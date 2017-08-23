Teko Modise scores on debut as Cape Town City cruise past Platinum Stars

Cape Town City maintained their 100 percent start to the new season with a comprehensive 3-1 Absa Premiership victory over Platinum Stars at a wet Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday that included a goal on debut for Teko Modise.

A penalty from Letsie Koapeng and a fine second by Ayanda Patosi had City in command before Modise was handed the simplest of tap-ins for the most popular goal of the night.

Robert Ng’ambi pulled one back late on for Stars, the first goal City have conceded this season, but it proved scant consolation for a side well beaten.

City have now won all three matches they have played this campaign under new coach Benni McCarthy and were full value for this latest victory.

McCarthy was also able to bring on Modise in the second half after the veteran midfielder had missed the opening two games with a hamstring injury and he immediately showed his quality.

City made six changes to his starting line-up from the side that defeated BidVest Wits in their league opener on Friday, handing a first start to former Ajax Cape Town youth product Taariq Fielies in the central defence.