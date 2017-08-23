Bidvest Wits need to go to their most-feared destination in the Absa Premiership‚ Goble Park‚ to meet Free State Stars on Wednesday night and be brave and better their opponents on ability‚ Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Wits last beat Stars at Goble Park 2-0 in a league match in October 2013.

Since then Hunt’s team have lost and drawn in the league‚ lost in the Telkom Knockout‚ lost on penalties in the Nedbank Cup‚ lost again in the Telkom in extra time and lost in the league 3-1 in May.

That last result almost cost Wits their 2016-17 league title.

Making Wednesday night a tougher trip to Bethlehem for Hunt is that the coach must watch from the stands again serving a two-match suspension from a dismissal in Wits’ season-opening MTN8 penalties quarterfinal win against Lamontville Golden Arrows.