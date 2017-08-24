Soccer

Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans call for his head

24 August 2017
Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
A handful of fans pushed over temporary security fencing inside FNB Stadium‚ such was their frustration at what they perceive as a Kaizer Chiefs going nowhere following a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United.

There were the predictable chants of “Steve must go!”‚ in reference to coach Steve Komphela.

He also did not help himself with a mystifying substitution after Mulomowandau Mathoho’s seventh-minute dismissal in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership game.

After two defeats and a draw in their first three games of 2017-18‚ following two seasons without a trophy under Komphela‚ such disgruntlement in the stands will only grow if there is no change in fortunes.

And Komphela? Chiefs’ coach‚ faced with such a prospect‚ appears to be running out of things to say.

For someone usually known for his lyrical verbosity‚ that’s a worrying sign.

“Respect to them. Listen there is one thing you cannot do – you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

"You’ve got to give them utmost respect‚” was Komphela’s familiar reaction to the unhappiness in the stands that has carried over from last season.

One cannot say the writing is now on the wall now for Komphela.

It was – as it would be for any Chiefs coach who did not win a trophy in two seasons‚ finishing fifth and fourth in the league – at the end of last season‚ barring a turnaround in 2017-18.

It is early‚ but thus far there has not been one.

The signs that this campaign might be no better came at the end of the last‚ when chairman Kaizer Motaung and football manager Bobby Motaung made ominous noises that wholesale signings would not be needed to a squad that had achieved only mediocrity.

Komphela might not lose his job any time soon‚ despite Cape Town City away‚ Bidvest Wits at home and on-form Maritzburg United away looming in Chiefs’ next three games.

Amakhosi are known for giving coaches time.

Time‚ though‚ in which it is hard to see Komphela turning things around. The squad is unconvincing‚ and perhaps too the coach‚ and the players seem increasingly aware of it.

Such a whirlwind is hard to prevent from turning into a tornado.

- TimesLIVE

