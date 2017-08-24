A handful of fans pushed over temporary security fencing inside FNB Stadium‚ such was their frustration at what they perceive as a Kaizer Chiefs going nowhere following a 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United.

There were the predictable chants of “Steve must go!”‚ in reference to coach Steve Komphela.

He also did not help himself with a mystifying substitution after Mulomowandau Mathoho’s seventh-minute dismissal in Wednesday night’s Absa Premiership game.

After two defeats and a draw in their first three games of 2017-18‚ following two seasons without a trophy under Komphela‚ such disgruntlement in the stands will only grow if there is no change in fortunes.

And Komphela? Chiefs’ coach‚ faced with such a prospect‚ appears to be running out of things to say.