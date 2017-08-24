Soccer

Champions Real up against Dortmund and Spurs in group stage

24 August 2017 - 20:07 By Reuters
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference.
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane attends a news conference.
Image: SERGIO PEREZ

Holders Real Madrid will start their attempt to win a record third straight Champions League title in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Apoel Nicosia after Thursday’s draw.

Manchester United will face their opponents from their 1968 European Cup final triumph, Benfica, and were given a relatively kind draw with Switzerland’s FC Basel and CSKA Moscow also in Group A.

The world’s most expensive player, Brazilian Neymar, will be up against Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and Celtic in Group B as his club Paris Saint German look for their first Champions League title.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will face last year’s beaten finalists Juventus in Group D, as well as Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting Lisbon.

Most read

  1. Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award Soccer
  2. Champions Real up against Dortmund and Spurs in group stage Soccer
  3. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  4. Why some would rather brush their teeth with a rock than watch Mayweather vs ... Sport
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
X