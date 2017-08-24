Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael after parting ways with Sammy Troughton on Thursday.

Troughton was axed just two games into the new season and despite earning a 2-2 draw with champions BidVest Wits on Wednesday‚ his fate had been sealed before the game after a fall-out with club management.

“Free State Stars confirms the appointment of Luc Eymael as the new head coach of the team‚” a statement from Stars said on Wednesday.