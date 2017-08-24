Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael
Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael after parting ways with Sammy Troughton on Thursday.
Troughton was axed just two games into the new season and despite earning a 2-2 draw with champions BidVest Wits on Wednesday‚ his fate had been sealed before the game after a fall-out with club management.
“Free State Stars confirms the appointment of Luc Eymael as the new head coach of the team‚” a statement from Stars said on Wednesday.
“The coach and club have entered into a two-year contract and we trust and believe that with his experience‚ passion and work ethic‚ he is the right man to take Free State Stars back to winning ways.
“It is‚ however‚ with regret that we terminate our contract with Coach Sammy as the mutual feeling was that the two could not work together because of their different philosophies on football.
“As the saying goes‚ ‘There can be only one bull in the kraal’ and the two coaches belief that they are both head coaches‚ and as a result it would have been difficult for Coach Sammy to work under Coach Luc as his assistant.”
Eymael makes a return to the Premier Soccer League after a chaotic first season in the 2016/17 campaign.
He was appointed to lead Polokwane City ahead of the season and steered them into the top half of the table before jumping ship to Bloemfontein Celtic‚ claiming a breakdown in the relationship with City management.
But the PSL ruled that he was in breach of his contract and ordered that he return to City‚ which he duly did‚ but played no part in the coaching of the team.
Stars have opened the season with a 2-0 loss to AmaZulu and the draw with Wits this week. Their next fixture is home to Mamelodi Sundowns on September 12.
Troughton is not the first coaching casualty of the season‚ AmaZulu tactician Joey Antipas was axed before a ball was kicked and replaced by Cavin Johnson.
- TimesLIVE
