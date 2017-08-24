Klopp expects transfer boost from Champions League participation

Liverpool's appearance in the Champions League will go a long way towards helping the Premier League club attract quality players, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool beat Hoffenheim 4-2 in the second leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday, overcoming the German side 6-3 on aggregate to seal a spot in the group stage of Europe's elite competition for the first time since 2014.

"It's a big influence on the transfer market, especially if we do it more often," Klopp said in his post-match conference.

"If you talk to a player, they really often (mention it)... especially players we talk to. We don't have to talk to players which are not better than our players because it's difficult to find."