Soccer

Manchester United aim for hat-trick of wins to start season

24 August 2017 - 15:08 By Reuters
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Manchester United.
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Manchester United.

Fresh from consecutive 4-0 wins, Manchester United will be aiming for a hat-trick of victories when they face 2015 champions Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been the most impressive of any of the title contenders in the Premier League so far with new signing Romelu Lukaku claiming three goals from the opening two games.

Leicester, though, have also given their fans plenty of encouragement with a confident 2-0 win over promoted Brighton following on from their 4-3 defeat at Arsenal in the league’s opening game.

If United needed any reminder of the threat that Craig Shakespeare’s team pose on the break, City led 3-1 at the Emirates before Arsenal’s late comeback.

Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans call for his head

A handful of fans pushed over temporary security fencing inside FNB Stadium‚ such was their frustration at what they perceive as a Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Recent form in head-to-head games suggests United should have the upper hand though — they triumphed 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season and then enjoyed a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day shock home defeat to Burnley with victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last week but face another tough test against Everton on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman’s Everton impressed in their 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Monday with Wayne Rooney scoring his second goal in as many games.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is available for selection after completing his suspension but skipper Gary Cahill remains suspended after his opening-day red card.

Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael after parting ways with Sammy Troughton on Thursday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Everton will be without French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who was sent off at the Etihad on Monday, and also have to cope with a tight schedule that sees them travel to Croatia on Thursday for a second-leg Europa League tie with Hajduk Split.

Liverpool, who qualified for the Champions League group stage on Wednesday with a win over Hoffenheim, have their biggest test of the Premier League season so far when they host Arsenal at Anfield.

Wembley Stadium will see a repeat of the 1962 FA Cup Final when ‘home side’ Spurs host Burnley looking to bounce back from their loss to Chelsea last week.

Promoted Huddersfield Town look to extend their 100% record when they host Southampton.

Most read

  1. Why some would rather brush their teeth with a rock than watch Mayweather vs ... Sport
  2. Hougaard only change to Springbok starting 15 vs Argentina in Salta Rugby
  3. Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa circuit in Belgium Sport
  4. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
The state’s side of the story: 10 points from the case against Henri van Breda

Related articles

  1. Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael Soccer
  2. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane and former Sundowns striker Ramagalela trade barbs Soccer
  4. There was no way I could compromise Ekstein‚ says embattled Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  5. Cape Verde name team to face Bafana Bafana in 2018 World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  6. Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers Soccer
  7. Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas Soccer
  8. Klopp expects transfer boost from Champions League participation Soccer
  9. Plucky Free State Stars frustrate champions Wits Soccer
  10. Teko Modise scores on debut as Cape Town City cruise past Platinum Stars Soccer
  11. Chants of 'Steve must go' grow as Kaizer Chiefs go down to SuperSport Soccer
  12. Banyana handed gentle first round draw at 2017 COSAFA Championships Soccer
  13. Wits now have hoodoo side Stars to contend with after opening day defeat Soccer
  14. Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash Soccer
  15. Bloem Celtic offer trial to Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ivan Bukenya's cousin Soccer
X