Manchester United aim for hat-trick of wins to start season

Fresh from consecutive 4-0 wins, Manchester United will be aiming for a hat-trick of victories when they face 2015 champions Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been the most impressive of any of the title contenders in the Premier League so far with new signing Romelu Lukaku claiming three goals from the opening two games.

Leicester, though, have also given their fans plenty of encouragement with a confident 2-0 win over promoted Brighton following on from their 4-3 defeat at Arsenal in the league’s opening game.

If United needed any reminder of the threat that Craig Shakespeare’s team pose on the break, City led 3-1 at the Emirates before Arsenal’s late comeback.