Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers

Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says he has learnt some valuable lessons from the many stories of retired soccer stars who left the game with nothing.

The 22 year-old Limpopo-born star is already preparing for life after football and he says he does not want to follow the route of the many former players who earned millions in their prime but are now surviving from hand to mouth.

Modiba believes that a sound financial plan and investing in education are the best ways to keep players comfortable well after retirement from football.

"It is true that there's too much money in football and it is possible to buy things like a car or a house cash‚" said the School of Excellence graduate Modiba.

"At the moment I've registered for a Sports Journalism course which is something that I've planned ever since I’ve finished my matric at School of Excellence," he said.