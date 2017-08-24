Mosimane and former Sundowns striker Ramagalela trade barbs
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired a stinging rebuke at former player Rodney Ramagalela after the cheeky forward said his erstwhile employers' defenders are slow.
Ramagalela scored two goals when current employers Polokwane City beat Sundowns 2-1 in a league match at Loftus this week and the striker said he took advantage of a slow Sundowns rearguard marshaled by error-ridden Bangaly Soumahoro.
“It’s always a nice feeling to score against your former team even though I did not expect to score two goals against them‚" Ramagalela said.
"I always knew I would score against them because I studied their defence which is very slow. What I knew was that I am quicker them because they are slow.”
When told about about Ramagalela's comment‚ Mosimane dismissed his former player's utterances and said it was a pity that the striker did not display similar predatory instincts when he was still at Sundowns.
“He scored two goals and he is a hero for his team‚ leave him to have fun‚" Mosimane.
"He should have targeted this when he was with us.
"But anyway‚ he had a brilliant game and you have to give credit because they were organized as a team."
Asked to speak about the long-range stunner he scored against the Brazilians in the second half from just outside the box‚ Ramagalela said he spotted goalkeeper Denis Onyango off his line after he turned defender Motjeka Madisha.
“Immediately when I turned‚ I saw the Sundowns goalkeeper (Onyango) off his line and I took a shot‚" Ramagalela said.
"This goal is one of the best goals I have ever scored.
"I scored a similar goal when I was playing for Sundowns against Ajax in Cape Town.
"This is not the first time.”
But Mosimane‚ who was coaching Ramagalela at Sundowns when he scored that goal against Ajax‚ was having none of it and insisted that the goal was not as spectacular as his former striker was claiming.
“He is lying.
"He played for me against Ajax in the Nedbank Cup and he scored from a ball just outside the box with the side of his foot.
"This (latest) one is a beautiful goal‚ let’s be honest‚ and I think he had a game of his life. He is lying when he said he has scored a goal similar to this one before‚” said Mosimane.
Ramagalela said though it felt good scoring a brace against his former team‚ he did not try too hard to prove anything to them.
“For me‚ there was nothing to prove against my former team because as Polokwane City we are on a mission to be in the top eight again this season.
"There was nothing to prove at Sundowns‚ they already know what I can do and there is nothing to prove to anyone‚” he said.
- TimesLIVE
