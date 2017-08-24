When told about about Ramagalela's comment‚ Mosimane dismissed his former player's utterances and said it was a pity that the striker did not display similar predatory instincts when he was still at Sundowns.

“He scored two goals and he is a hero for his team‚ leave him to have fun‚" Mosimane.

"He should have targeted this when he was with us.

"But anyway‚ he had a brilliant game and you have to give credit because they were organized as a team."

Asked to speak about the long-range stunner he scored against the Brazilians in the second half from just outside the box‚ Ramagalela said he spotted goalkeeper Denis Onyango off his line after he turned defender Motjeka Madisha.

“Immediately when I turned‚ I saw the Sundowns goalkeeper (Onyango) off his line and I took a shot‚" Ramagalela said.

"This goal is one of the best goals I have ever scored.

"I scored a similar goal when I was playing for Sundowns against Ajax in Cape Town.

"This is not the first time.”

But Mosimane‚ who was coaching Ramagalela at Sundowns when he scored that goal against Ajax‚ was having none of it and insisted that the goal was not as spectacular as his former striker was claiming.

“He is lying.