Komphela’s decision not to remove an attacker and pack his midfield‚ leaving Willard Katsande moved to central defence‚ seemed to give SuperSport an advantage.

They ran rampant in the first half‚ even if they could only add one more injury-time goal by Bradley Grobler.

Komphela‚ though‚ said that the manner in which Amakhosi improved in the second half‚ pulling a goal back by Gustavo Paez‚ proved he had made the right move.

“It looked crazy at the beginning. What happens on the bench is something very special – you have to be there to live it and understand‚” Chiefs’ coach said.

“And as soon as that happened you ask yourself questions immediately. Because we had to take time and think‚ what do we do?