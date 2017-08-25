Another hugely talented young footballer from the KwaZulu-Natal Academy has concluded a dream move to Europe after Sphephelo Sithole joined Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents in the country and joins another KZN Academy graduate‚ Thabo Cele‚ in the City of Light with the latter at Sporting’s great rivals Benfica.

“It is the most amazing feeling for me to have signed with a team the size of Sporting Lisbon‚ who have developed so many top international players down the years‚” Sithole says.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead of me‚ but this has always been my dream and I will give it everything I have. I have such amazing support back home with my family and at the KZN Academy‚ and I am on this journey for them as much as myself.