Soccer

Bafana target Joel Untersee joins Serie B team

25 August 2017 - 09:49 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed he has opened the door for Joel Untersee. File photo.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed he has opened the door for Joel Untersee. File photo.
Image: Joel Untersee/Facebook

Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee has finally found a new home for this campaign after signing a season-long loan with Italian Serie B side Empoli.

Untersee had seen his first team prospects at giants Juventus diminished and will be out on loan again for the fifth season in a row after previous stints at Swiss league side Vaduz and Brescia in Serie B last season.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed he has opened the door for Untersee‚ born in Roodeport but raised in Switzerland‚ to represent Bafana Bafana with an eye on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next year.

Untersee is mostly a right-back‚ but can also feature on the right-wing and made a huge impression at Brescia last season‚ where he made 39 appearances.

Empoli‚ based in Florence‚ were relegated from Serie A last season after finishing 18th and are coached by Vincenzo Vivarini.

Going into the final day of last season‚ Empoli were outside the relegation zone‚ but failed to beat Palermo and were overtaken by Crotone‚ who secured an unlikely victory over Lazio.

They will be among the favourites to win promotion this year though.

Former players include Luca Toni‚ Vincenzo Montella and Antonio Di Natale.

READ MORE:

Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B?

National team target Joel Untersee could be headed back to the Italian Serie B with Brescia this season.
Sport
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Bafana target Joel Untersee joins Serie B team Soccer
  2. Another hugely talented KZN teen footballer signs for Portugal giants Soccer
  3. Nxesi goes for Gideon Sam in Sascoc inquiry Sport
  4. Benni in the hunt for Gavin's scalp Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
X