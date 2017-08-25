Benni McCarthy puts his fine start to life as a coach down to “beginners luck”‚ but knows his 100 percent record will have a severe examination when Cape Town City host Bidvest Wits for the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.

City have already beaten Wits this season having claimed a fortuitous 1-0 league success last Friday at Bidvest Stadium‚ a game in which the Clever Boys missed a penalty and a host of other chances.

Indeed‚ City have won all three games they have played so far in the campaign ahead of Sunday’s semi at Cape Town Stadium – a 1-0 home success over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarters to go with league wins over Wits (1-0) and Platinum Stars (3-1).

“Beginners luck‚ I think?” McCarthy said when probed on the secret to his success‚ half-seriously.