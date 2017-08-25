Floundering Chiefs cannot attract the players they want‚ Komphela admits
Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the transfer market have not been for lack of effort‚ embattled coach Steve Komphela has said.
A third match without a win with Wednesday’s 2-1‚ 10-man Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium increased the disgruntlement in the stands‚ pressure on Komphela‚ and question marks over Chiefs’ squad.
Komphela has been diplomatic when pressed on issues of squad depth in his previous two trophyless seasons at Chiefs.
Speculation has been that a too-cosy relationship with football manager Bobby Motaung‚ who oversees signings‚ is also part of Amakhosi’s problems.
“With regards to my diplomacy in the last three years – I have always been diplomatic. It’s not diplomacy‚ it’s respect‚” Komphela said‚ seemingly annoyed at being asked about Amakhosi’s squad depth.
On signings as the August 31 transfer window close approaches‚ the coach said: “Ja‚ we’re still battling. There’s one thing we should understand – when you are working in a system‚ you are the system.
“And it is very important‚ for one‚ irrespective of pressure‚ not to become something where you are now outside the system.
“We are trying to sort out things. One of them is striking. We have two slots. We are trying to manipulate that‚ before the window closes‚ we get this person who’s going to help us.
“If not‚ there’s going to be someone who’s good enough‚ who’s got his clearance with him – even after the 31st.
“There’s players we’ve targeted. I’m sure we’ve gone through a list of 20. And it’s not out of lack of willingness to get them.
“There was a player who went to Turkey‚ another to Greece‚ another to Sweden. In South America‚ Europe‚ Africa‚ we’re searching. But we want to take the right decisions.”
While Chiefs are battling‚ other teams are signing. Baroka beat Amakhosi to the signing of Siphelele Ntshangase - a long time target of the Soweto giants.
Bidvest Wits landed Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and a striker from Al Ahly‚ Amr Gamal‚ who has 14 caps for Egypt and took months of effort to close.
SuperSport United have signed monstrous centreback signing Azubuike Egwuekwe‚ who has 34 caps for Nigeria‚ Cape Town City Ayanda Patosi.
Komphela was always strong finding good players from Africa as coach of Free State Stars‚ his imports including Jonathan Mensah and Dove Wome.
Does he not have enough say in who to bring in at Chiefs?
The coach was asked what reflection it is on Chiefs’ scouting network that they have a high ratio of foreign players who do not make the grade.
“There are some coaches who track players over a long period of time‚” he said.
“But sometimes you don’t have that luxury. And when you get referrals you say‚ ‘Let’s bring him and have a look’.
“And sometimes you find they come strongly recommended. They still need to come and adapt to the game in SA.”
Of the players Chiefs have signed ahead of 2017-18 – Bongolethu Jayiya‚ Philani Zulu‚ Dumisani Zuma and Teenage Hadebe – there have been two brief substitutes’ appearances.
“The problem was Dumisani had to go to the national team. We only had one session with him. Teenage is injured‚” Komphela said.
“Jayiya has been playing in some of the previous matches (one as a substitute). It was a question of selection this time‚ because we had Edmore Chirambadare and William Twala‚ and in the previous match in Bloemfontein they went in and I thought they did very well.
“Zulu got a run (as a sub against SuperSport)‚ and he played in East London (in preseason‚ against Chippa United). So I think they’ve been getting game time.
“I’m sure we would like to have an influx of all the players we have signed so you can see how it shapes up.
"You need to be careful to ensure that it is smooth. But you need to be swift enough that it doesn’t end up hurting you that you had all these signings but you have not used them.”
It’s all a little baffling.
Signings are made‚ but not really used. More signings are needed‚ but Chiefs cannot seem to land them‚ or perhaps do not have strong enough networks‚ and at the moment‚ the ambition‚ to lure them.
In all honesty‚ alarm bells are ringing.
- TimesLIVE
