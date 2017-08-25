Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the transfer market have not been for lack of effort‚ embattled coach Steve Komphela has said.

A third match without a win with Wednesday’s 2-1‚ 10-man Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium increased the disgruntlement in the stands‚ pressure on Komphela‚ and question marks over Chiefs’ squad.

Komphela has been diplomatic when pressed on issues of squad depth in his previous two trophyless seasons at Chiefs.

Speculation has been that a too-cosy relationship with football manager Bobby Motaung‚ who oversees signings‚ is also part of Amakhosi’s problems.