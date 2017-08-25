Soccer

Floundering Chiefs cannot attract the players they want‚ Komphela admits

25 August 2017 - 13:32 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Image: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles in the transfer market have not been for lack of effort‚ embattled coach Steve Komphela has said.

A third match without a win with Wednesday’s 2-1‚ 10-man Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium increased the disgruntlement in the stands‚ pressure on Komphela‚ and question marks over Chiefs’ squad.

Komphela has been diplomatic when pressed on issues of squad depth in his previous two trophyless seasons at Chiefs.

Speculation has been that a too-cosy relationship with football manager Bobby Motaung‚ who oversees signings‚ is also part of Amakhosi’s problems.

Chants of 'Steve must go' grow as Kaizer Chiefs go down to SuperSport

Three games for Kaizer Chiefs in 2017-18, no win, and a lot of convincing to do for coach Steve Komphela after Wednesday night's 2-1, 10-man Absa ...
Sport
1 day ago

“With regards to my diplomacy in the last three years – I have always been diplomatic. It’s not diplomacy‚ it’s respect‚” Komphela said‚ seemingly annoyed at being asked about Amakhosi’s squad depth.

On signings as the August 31 transfer window close approaches‚ the coach said: “Ja‚ we’re still battling. There’s one thing we should understand – when you are working in a system‚ you are the system.

“And it is very important‚ for one‚ irrespective of pressure‚ not to become something where you are now outside the system.

“We are trying to sort out things. One of them is striking. We have two slots. We are trying to manipulate that‚ before the window closes‚ we get this person who’s going to help us.

There was no way I could compromise Ekstein‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela

Beleaguered Steve Komphela believes he made the right decision replacing one centreback with another after Mulomowandau Mathoho’s seventh-minute ...
Sport
1 day ago

“If not‚ there’s going to be someone who’s good enough‚ who’s got his clearance with him – even after the 31st.

“There’s players we’ve targeted. I’m sure we’ve gone through a list of 20. And it’s not out of lack of willingness to get them.

“There was a player who went to Turkey‚ another to Greece‚ another to Sweden. In South America‚ Europe‚ Africa‚ we’re searching. But we want to take the right decisions.”

While Chiefs are battling‚ other teams are signing. Baroka beat Amakhosi to the signing of Siphelele Ntshangase - a long time target of the Soweto giants.

Bidvest Wits landed Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and a striker from Al Ahly‚ Amr Gamal‚ who has 14 caps for Egypt and took months of effort to close.

Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans call for his head

A handful of fans pushed over temporary security fencing inside FNB Stadium‚ such was their frustration at what they perceive as a Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport United have signed monstrous centreback signing Azubuike Egwuekwe‚ who has 34 caps for Nigeria‚ Cape Town City Ayanda Patosi.

Komphela was always strong finding good players from Africa as coach of Free State Stars‚ his imports including Jonathan Mensah and Dove Wome.

Does he not have enough say in who to bring in at Chiefs?

The coach was asked what reflection it is on Chiefs’ scouting network that they have a high ratio of foreign players who do not make the grade.

“There are some coaches who track players over a long period of time‚” he said.

“But sometimes you don’t have that luxury. And when you get referrals you say‚ ‘Let’s bring him and have a look’.

Champions Real up against Dortmund and Spurs in group stage

Holders Real Madrid will start their attempt to win a record third straight Champions League title in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“And sometimes you find they come strongly recommended. They still need to come and adapt to the game in SA.”

Of the players Chiefs have signed ahead of 2017-18 – Bongolethu Jayiya‚ Philani Zulu‚ Dumisani Zuma and Teenage Hadebe – there have been two brief substitutes’ appearances.

“The problem was Dumisani had to go to the national team. We only had one session with him. Teenage is injured‚” Komphela said.

“Jayiya has been playing in some of the previous matches (one as a substitute). It was a question of selection this time‚ because we had Edmore Chirambadare and William Twala‚ and in the previous match in Bloemfontein they went in and I thought they did very well.

“Zulu got a run (as a sub against SuperSport)‚ and he played in East London (in preseason‚ against Chippa United). So I think they’ve been getting game time.

MTN8 semi against Maritzburg will be our hardest game, says Tinkler

On-form Maritzburg United will present SuperSport United with their toughest game of the season so far in Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg match ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“I’m sure we would like to have an influx of all the players we have signed so you can see how it shapes up.

"You need to be careful to ensure that it is smooth. But you need to be swift enough that it doesn’t end up hurting you that you had all these signings but you have not used them.”

It’s all a little baffling.

Signings are made‚ but not really used. More signings are needed‚ but Chiefs cannot seem to land them‚ or perhaps do not have strong enough networks‚ and at the moment‚ the ambition‚ to lure them.

In all honesty‚ alarm bells are ringing.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Floundering Chiefs cannot attract the players they want‚ Komphela admits Soccer
  2. Beating Aussies second only to World Cup, say All Blacks Rugby
  3. Superstars up for grabs in weekend’s draft for SA’s T20 Global League Cricket
  4. MTN8 semi against Maritzburg will be our hardest game, says Tinkler Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college

Related articles

  1. MTN8 semi against Maritzburg will be our hardest game, says Tinkler Soccer
  2. Kane keen to see if Spurs are the Real deal in Europe Soccer
  3. Bafana target Joel Untersee joins Serie B team Soccer
  4. Another hugely talented KZN teen footballer signs for Portugal giants Soccer
  5. Benni in the hunt for Gavin's scalp Soccer
  6. Komphela's barrage of boos as Chiefs cave in Soccer
  7. Champions Real up against Dortmund and Spurs in group stage Soccer
  8. Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award Soccer
  9. SuperSport unveil physically imposing Nigerian defender Egwuekwe Soccer
  10. Manchester United aim for hat-trick of wins to start season Soccer
  11. Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael Soccer
  12. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  13. Mosimane and former Sundowns striker Ramagalela trade barbs Soccer
  14. There was no way I could compromise Ekstein‚ says embattled Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  15. Cape Verde name team to face Bafana Bafana in 2018 World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  16. Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers Soccer
  17. Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas Soccer
  18. Klopp expects transfer boost from Champions League participation Soccer
  19. Plucky Free State Stars frustrate champions Wits Soccer
  20. Teko Modise scores on debut as Cape Town City cruise past Platinum Stars Soccer
X