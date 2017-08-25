Kane keen to see if Spurs are the Real deal in Europe

Tottenham Hotspur are looking forward to seeing how they measure up against Champions League holders Real Madrid in the group stages of this season's tournament, the Premier League side's striker Harry Kane has said.

Tottenham were handed a tough Group H draw against 12-time winners Real, German side Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia from Cyprus, and Kane says the North London team cannot wait to prove themselves in the continent's elite competition.

"It's a great draw. You expect to play the best in Europe in the Champions League and it's exciting for us," Kane told the club's website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)

"We look forward to these games. You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment.