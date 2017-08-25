On-form Maritzburg United will present SuperSport United with their toughest game of the season so far in Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler has said.

When Maritzburg appointed young prospect Fadlu Davids as their head coach after two promising caretaker stints last season helping the KwaZulu-Natal team to their highest finish of seventh in the PSL‚ exciting things were expected from them in 2017-18.

Of course‚ Ernst Middendorp’s prodigy Davids – at 36‚ the youngest coach in the PSL – was still untested in arranging a preseason‚ and an unknown quantity in a full season.

But United‚ with a core of a talented squad kept together for the past two seasons‚ have got off to a flier with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria‚ and in the league 2-0 victories away against Platinum Stars then Ajax Cape Town at home.