MTN8 semi against Maritzburg will be our hardest game, says Tinkler
On-form Maritzburg United will present SuperSport United with their toughest game of the season so far in Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler has said.
When Maritzburg appointed young prospect Fadlu Davids as their head coach after two promising caretaker stints last season helping the KwaZulu-Natal team to their highest finish of seventh in the PSL‚ exciting things were expected from them in 2017-18.
Of course‚ Ernst Middendorp’s prodigy Davids – at 36‚ the youngest coach in the PSL – was still untested in arranging a preseason‚ and an unknown quantity in a full season.
But United‚ with a core of a talented squad kept together for the past two seasons‚ have got off to a flier with a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria‚ and in the league 2-0 victories away against Platinum Stars then Ajax Cape Town at home.
Tinkler said Maritzburg are the in-form team in the PSL.
“I think this is going to be our hardest game‚ if I’m entirely honest‚” he said.
“They come here off three very good results. The brand of football they are playing is actually very good.
“Defensively they are extremely solid. And offensively they have a lot of power and speed.
“Definitely it’s going to be our toughest game so far.”
Tinkler agreed it was refreshing to see Davids willing to throw in youngsters who fit into the young coach’s high tempo‚ fitness-orientated‚ gameplan.
“And I think it’s a squad that he has inherited some very good players in. And I don’t think he’s come in looking to make massive changes‚” said Tinkler said.
“Because if I look‚ in terms of the way they play I don’t think it strays very far from what Middendorp tried to introduce at the club. And they’ve made some very good signings over the past season or two.
“I think the boy Lebohang Maboe really is a great find. Evans Rusike didn’t have a great past season‚ but he’s really started on the right foot this season‚ and he’s always been a threat.
“The other boy (Sheldon) Van Wyk‚ also – a lot of speed about him and a good work ethic. Deolin Mekoa in the midfield‚ (Fortune) Makaringe at the back‚ Bevan Fransman’s experience.
“(Denis) Weidlich‚ the captain. I think when he arrived he struggled a bit but he’s grown and got better as a centreback.
"So I think they’ve got a very healthy‚ strong squad and will do very well this season.”
SuperSport have looked threatening under new coach Tinkler.
They beat Kaizer Chiefs on penalties in the MTN quarters in Durban. Then in the league Matsatsantsa lost 2-0 in the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns at home and on Wednesday night beat 10-man Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium.
- TimesLIVE
