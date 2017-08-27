Cape Town City snatch first-leg advantage over Wits

Ayanda Patosi struck the only goal for Cape Town City as their 100 percent start to the new Premier Soccer League season continued with a 1-0 victory over defending champions BidVest Wits in their MTN8 semifinal, first leg, at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

By contrast, Wits are still winless after four games and will have plenty of work to do in the second leg at home on September 10 as their mediocre start to the new campaign continues.

But for Benni McCarthy, his dream start to his coaching career continues and he is now 90 minutes away from a first final and potentially a first piece of silverware.

McCarthy left out Premier Soccer League Player of the Season Lebogang Manyama from their match-day squad amid talks over his future with a move to Turkey potentially on the cards in this window. Robyn Johannes was handed the captain’s armband instead.

They did have Lehlohonolo Majoro back in the starting line-up, with Teko Modise starting from the bench again following his goal-scoring debut in the 3-1 midweek win over Platinum Stars.

Wits handed a debut to Egypt international striker Amr Gamal and also drafted Montenegrin defender Slavko Damjanovic back into the team after his return from suspension following a red card against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals.