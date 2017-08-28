Gavin Hunt frustrated by Wits' poor start to the season
Gavin Hunt was left frustrated again by his team’s inefficiency in front of goal that has seen them winless in their opening four games of the new campaign.
The defending MTN8 and league champions have draws against Lamontville Golden Arrows and Free State Stars‚ and a pair of 1-0 losses to Cape Town City to show for their efforts at the start of the campaign.
Hunt felt they were dominant in the last of those‚ an MTN8 semifinal‚ first leg‚ defeat on Sunday‚ but again rued missed chances.
“I thought we were by far the better team‚ the players tried to play‚ but it was difficult. It’s disappointing because I thought we did all the playing and they [City] sat in. But that’s the way they play‚” Hunt said.
“In the first game [against City] and this game we conceded from a set-piece‚ if we had taken half our chances over the two games we would have won by … it could have been anything.”
Hunt was pleased with the debut of Egyptian international forward Amr Gamal‚ who looked neat and tidy and a strong physical presence up front.
“He arrived on Friday‚ and with the language and all of that there is a lot we need to work on. We haven’t had any time with him really‚ but he’s got the qualities we need‚ there is no doubt.”
Hunt also says there will be movement in the transfer window before it closes on Thursday‚ though he would not be drawn on names or even positions.
“There will be three or four gone and one or two in‚ that’s for sure. We are going to do something‚ we have to. We have to balance the books‚” he said.
Wits now have a break with their next fixture the return leg of their MTN8 semifinal against City on September 10 in Johannesburg.
