Gavin Hunt was left frustrated again by his team’s inefficiency in front of goal that has seen them winless in their opening four games of the new campaign.

The defending MTN8 and league champions have draws against Lamontville Golden Arrows and Free State Stars‚ and a pair of 1-0 losses to Cape Town City to show for their efforts at the start of the campaign.

Hunt felt they were dominant in the last of those‚ an MTN8 semifinal‚ first leg‚ defeat on Sunday‚ but again rued missed chances.