South Africa enter their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier double-header against Cape Verde over the coming week with a strong record in the preliminaries‚ even if qualification has eluded them in four of the last six finals.

Bafana Bafana came through the qualifiers to reach the finals in 1998 and 2002‚ and appeared as hosts in 2010 having played‚ and failed in the qualifiers too‚ but missed out in 1994‚ 2006 and 2014.

They take a mostly positive qualifier record into the games with the west Africans‚ with the previous 46 preliminary matches having yielded 28 victories and 10 defeats‚ with eight games drawn.

South Africa have lost only two of their previous 23 home qualifiers‚ to Ghana ahead of the 2006 tournament and Nigeria ahead of 2010‚ winning 17 of those games‚ which is why they will be heavy favourites to claim victory on Tuesday when they host Cape Verde in Durban.

But before then is a trip to Praia and it is obvious from history that it has been an inability to pick up maximum points on the road that has seen Bafana miss out of World Cup finals in the past.