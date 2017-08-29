Bafana Bafana want a win in Cape Verde‚ then in Durban‚ and to keep on in that vein so that they do not face the final-day permutations and relying on other results the nation is so often subjected too‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said.

The Kaizer Chiefs right-back said South Africa travel to Praia wanting nothing less than three points against the last-placed team in Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying Group D.

Bafana might be in second place on goal difference to Burkina Faso‚ but they are well-placed in the group‚ given their upcoming fixtures.

If SA beat Cape Verde away on Friday night‚ then come back to Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night and do it again‚ then a win at home against Burkina Faso on October 7 might be enough to wrap up qualification before their final game in Senegal on November 11.