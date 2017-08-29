Soccer

Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passes away

29 August 2017 - 16:56 By Ofentse Ratsie
Former Sunday Times reporter Mzimasi Mgebisa.
Former Sunday Times reporter Mzimasi Mgebisa.
Image: Supplied

Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Tuesday morning following a kidney failure.

Mgebisa's wife Asanda said the renowned soccer analyst‚ who also worked for the SABC and ETV after leaving the Sunday Times‚ died from "kidney complications".

"It was complicated and he was in pain‚" Asanda said.

"He was complaining about painful kidneys and sore legs.

Bafana need two wins against Cape Verde to avoid final-day nightmares

Bafana Bafana want a win in Cape Verde‚ then in Durban‚ and to keep on in that vein so that they do not face the final-day permutations and relying ...
Sport
4 hours ago

"He was in and out of hospital since April and things got out of hand in July.

"He died at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (on Tuesday morning)."

Long-time friend and colleague Simnikiwe Xabanisa described Mgebisa as "a man of big opinions".

"I knew him from 2000 when I got to Johannesburg‚" Xabanisa said.

"He was a man of big opinions and he was very talented.

Liverpool agree record deal to sign Guinea star midfielder Naby Keita

Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita will join Premier League giants Liverpool next year after the English outfit agreed a reported club record ...
Sport
9 hours ago

"He used to go to the Exclusive Book Store in Sandton and would sit there for the whole day reading.

"He was a big follower of international football and he admired authors like Simon Cooper."

Asanda confirmed that the 40 year-old Mzi‚ as he was known‚ would be buried in Johannesburg on September 8.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. That's a foul! Cape Town hits back at Comitis over stadium threat Soccer
  2. Etzebeth relishing leadership as he sets sights on Wallabies and All Blacks Rugby
  3. Bafana need two wins against Cape Verde to avoid final-day nightmares Soccer
  4. Why has the Currie Cup become a try fest? Rugby
  5. Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passes away Soccer

Latest Videos

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston
North Korean missile passes over northern Japan

Related articles

  1. Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi accompanying Bafana Bafana to Cape Verde Soccer
X