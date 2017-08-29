Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passes away
Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Tuesday morning following a kidney failure.
Mgebisa's wife Asanda said the renowned soccer analyst‚ who also worked for the SABC and ETV after leaving the Sunday Times‚ died from "kidney complications".
"It was complicated and he was in pain‚" Asanda said.
"He was complaining about painful kidneys and sore legs.
"He was in and out of hospital since April and things got out of hand in July.
"He died at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (on Tuesday morning)."
Long-time friend and colleague Simnikiwe Xabanisa described Mgebisa as "a man of big opinions".
"I knew him from 2000 when I got to Johannesburg‚" Xabanisa said.
"He was a man of big opinions and he was very talented.
"He used to go to the Exclusive Book Store in Sandton and would sit there for the whole day reading.
"He was a big follower of international football and he admired authors like Simon Cooper."
Asanda confirmed that the 40 year-old Mzi‚ as he was known‚ would be buried in Johannesburg on September 8.
- TimesLIVE
