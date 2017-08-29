Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passes away

Former Sunday Times journalist Mzimasi Mgebisa passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Tuesday morning following a kidney failure.

Mgebisa's wife Asanda said the renowned soccer analyst‚ who also worked for the SABC and ETV after leaving the Sunday Times‚ died from "kidney complications".

"It was complicated and he was in pain‚" Asanda said.

"He was complaining about painful kidneys and sore legs.