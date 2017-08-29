Maritzburg United have again put a "not for sale" sign up on their striker Evans Rusike‚ and with the Zimbabwean having recently signed a new contract‚ he is happy to stay there and try to help them to their best season‚ said coach Fadlu Davids.

For a second season in a row‚ United have made it clear that‚ with four days remaining in the transfer window‚ Rusike is going nowhere‚ despite attention from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Rusike penned a new three-year contract at United three weeks ago.

The striker had a mediocre campaign last season‚ after bursting on the scene in 2014-15.

Rusike being tied down‚ and convinced that he can help the club in perhaps their most ambitious season‚ appears to have seen the forward more focused on his game at United again‚ and looking sharp at the start of 2017-18.