Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba says there are a lot of talented players waiting to be discovered and the former Bafana Bafana coach has challenged all the Premier Soccer League clubs to increase their scouting programmes around the country.

Mashaba‚ who is part of the technical team that selected the 18 Ke Yona players to play against SuperSport United at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday‚ said the success of the initiative over the past five years proves that fresh talent can be discovered.

“It goes without saying that PSL clubs must look at seriously improving their scouting programmes‚" he said.

"People are saying that PSL clubs don’t reach out to far away areas to look for players and they are right.