Jeremy Brockie is contracted‚ coach Eric Tinkler wants to build his team around the Kiwi‚ and clubs have to set a precedent that players do not decide when their contract ends‚ SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has said.

Matthews stressed that he is not at odds with Brockie‚ even if the CEO is annoyed that the Kiwi lost his focus amidst attempts by Mamelodi Sundowns to lure the striker to Chloorkop to the extent that it meant he was left out of a crucial cup semifinal.

Matthews denied what a source told TimesLIVE – that Brockie had requested to be left out of SuperSport’s 1-1 MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

But the CEO did say that players cannot be allowed to “sulk” their way out of contracts.

“Football has to take a stand‚” Matthews said.