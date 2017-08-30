Soccer

Cape Verde pitch conundrum for Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

30 August 2017 - 12:28 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of Stuart Baxter during the 2006 World Cup qualifier between the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa at the National Olympic Stadium in Praia, Cape Verde Islands.
A file photo of Stuart Baxter during the 2006 World Cup qualifier between the Cape Verde Islands and South Africa at the National Olympic Stadium in Praia, Cape Verde Islands.
Image: Lefty Shivambu \ Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will try to use an Astroturf surface in Praia that coach Stuart Baxter describes as “not the best” to their advantage for a counterattacking game in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

The national team travelled to the islands off the coast of West Africa aware that a win against Cape Verde at the 15 000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Friday night‚ then again in Durban on Tuesday‚ will leave Bafana in the driving seat to reach Russia 2018.

Bafana were always going to play a counterattacking game in the away fixture.

Baxter said the artificial surface might be conducive to that.

Shakes Mashaba harbours no grudges against Bafana and Quinton Fortune

Eyebrows were raised after former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba declared his loyal and passionate support for the national team ahead ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“The surface is not one of the best Astroturf surfaces. But what it will do is when you play on it regularly as they do you become short‚” the coach said.

“The best way I can describe it is that there was a manager in England who described his team’s way of playing when they went from grass to Astroturf as: ‘Our long passes became shorter’.

“You become a shorter (passing) team. And players playing in Portugal will also play a shorter game.

“Not that they don’t play any long balls‚ but the game becomes shorter. And I don’t think it’s a great surface‚ so that could mean that there are big possibilities for us to produce some transitions against them.

Bafana need two wins against Cape Verde to avoid final-day nightmares

Bafana Bafana want a win in Cape Verde‚ then in Durban‚ and to keep on in that vein so that they do not face the final-day permutations and relying ...
Sport
1 day ago

“But that will depend on how well we defend and how well we pass the ball ourselves on a difficult surface.

“I’ve spoken to two people who have experience of the pitch‚ and they’ve said that it looks a lot better than it really is. It’s not one of the more modern artificial versions.”

Bafana trained on the artificial surface of the Nike Training Centre in Soweto on Monday before their departure for Cape Verde on Tuesday morning.

Cape Verde‚ ranked 114th in the world‚ have strengthened their national team sourcing players with birth rights in Portugal‚ resulting in a quarterfinal place at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and qualification in 2015.

They did not qualify for Gabon 2017.

South Africa are in second place on goal difference with four points in Group D to Burkina Faso.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter cautions against underestimating Cape Verde

BAFANA Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has cautioned against complacency heading into Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Verde have lost their first two games‚ 2-0 away against Senegal and by the same scoreline at home against Burkina Faso.

South Africa drew 1-1 against Burkina Faso away then beat Senegal 2-1 at home.

If the South Africans can win both matches against Cape Verde‚ then beat Burkina Faso at home on October 7‚ they might be able to wrap up qualification before their away match against Senegal on November 11.

If Bafana come away with four points against Cape Verde then the group is likely to go down to the wire.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. SA football's 'lucky charm' Abid Charef to referee Bafana vs Cape Verde Soccer
  2. Brockie won't be allowed to 'sulk' his way out‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews Soccer
  3. West Indian Ottis Gibson leaves England to become SA coach Cricket
  4. Sharks can pounce against depleted Cheetahs Rugby
  5. Katza reveals how Baxter's meticulous planning saw Bafana beat Cape Verde 12 ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting

Related articles

  1. Shakes Mashaba harbours no grudges against Bafana and Quinton Fortune Soccer
  2. Shakes Mashaba unimpressed by PSL club that do not scout for talent Soccer
  3. Bafana need two wins against Cape Verde to avoid final-day nightmares Soccer
  4. Bafana need a win in Cape Verde if they are to stay on course for Russia 2018 Soccer
  5. Bafana to keep an eye on 2018 World Cup rivals Burkina Faso and Senegal Soccer
  6. Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi accompanying Bafana Bafana to Cape Verde Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter cautions against underestimating Cape Verde Soccer
  8. Gavin Hunt frustrated by Wits' poor start to the season Soccer
  9. Disappointing weekend for Bafana's overseas-based stars Soccer
  10. Benni McCarthy insists he has no beef with captain Lebogang Manyama Soccer
  11. I'm writing a new chapter‚ says once written-off Gould after Bafana recall Soccer
  12. Bafana target Joel Untersee joins Serie B team Soccer
  13. Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers Soccer
  14. Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas Soccer
  15. Cape Verde name team to face Bafana Bafana in 2018 World Cup qualifiers Soccer
X