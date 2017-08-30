Bafana Bafana will try to use an Astroturf surface in Praia that coach Stuart Baxter describes as “not the best” to their advantage for a counterattacking game in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

The national team travelled to the islands off the coast of West Africa aware that a win against Cape Verde at the 15 000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde on Friday night‚ then again in Durban on Tuesday‚ will leave Bafana in the driving seat to reach Russia 2018.

Bafana were always going to play a counterattacking game in the away fixture.

Baxter said the artificial surface might be conducive to that.