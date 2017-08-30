Cape Verde's preparations for Bafana rocked by injury and withdrawals

Cape Verde have been hit by injury and withdrawals as they battle to get their preparations underway for Friday’s World Cup qualifier at home to South Africa in Praia.

But their key midfielder Babanco has promised home fans a return to winning ways and dismissed suggestions that all is not well in side in the island nation’s national team squad as they prepare to take on Bafana Bafana.

“The time has come to turn around our situation and start winning the games again‚” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Cape Verde have lost both opening qualifiers in Group D and suffered a blow with the withdrawal‚ in the last 24 hours‚ of three players from the original squad of 23 players.