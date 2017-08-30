Mahlambi quietly returns to SA after trials in Portugal proved unconvincing

Bidvest Wits starlet Phakamani Mahlambi has quietly returned home over the last week after trials at Vitoria Guimaraes proved unconvincing and will likely be back in Gavin Hunt’s squad for the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal.

The teenager had gone over to the Portuguese club for a two-week assessment but Wits have been told he needs more time to develop with Guimaraes not interested in any immediate deal.

It could prove a fillip for Wits who had been resigned to losing the player to an overseas club.