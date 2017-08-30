With South Africa having already been embroiled in refereeing controversy in this 2018 World Cup qualification campaign‚ all eyes will be on Algerian match official Mehdi Abid Charef when they clash with Cape Verde Islands in Praia on Friday‚ but he has proven something of a lucky charm for South African teams in the recent past.

Bafana benefited from the bias of Ghana referee Joseph Lamptey in their 2-1 qualifier victory over Senegal late last year‚ with the match official having since been banned for life by FIFA for his crooked performance.

Lamptey had reportedly been paid by betting syndicates to ensure a 2-1 win for South Africa‚ a controversy that will have refocused FIFA’s attention on the African qualifiers for Russia 2018.