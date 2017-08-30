Sundowns can have Manyama but at right price‚ say City owner Comitis

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has not ruled out a move to Mamelodi Sundowns for star player Lebogang Manyama but has told The Brazilians they will need to up their offer considerably.

Comitis has previously stated that he would only sell the Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder to Europe‚ but appears to have left the door slightly ajar for Sundowns to steal in with a little over 24 hours remaining in the transfer window.

“We opened discussions with Sundowns because we have to be realistic about having a player here that is not happy‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE.

“But the numbers they have proposed are far short of our valuation of the player.

"If you want the best player in the country then you can’t be offering me what they did. So unless they come back with something else …”