Sundowns can have Manyama but at right price‚ say City owner Comitis

30 August 2017 - 17:00 By Nick Said
Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cape Town City owner John Comitis has not ruled out a move to Mamelodi Sundowns for star player Lebogang Manyama but has told The Brazilians they will need to up their offer considerably.

Comitis has previously stated that he would only sell the Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder to Europe‚ but appears to have left the door slightly ajar for Sundowns to steal in with a little over 24 hours remaining in the transfer window.

“We opened discussions with Sundowns because we have to be realistic about having a player here that is not happy‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE.

“But the numbers they have proposed are far short of our valuation of the player.

"If you want the best player in the country then you can’t be offering me what they did. So unless they come back with something else …”

Brockie won't be allowed to 'sulk' his way out‚ says SuperSport CEO Matthews

Jeremy Brockie is contracted‚ coach Eric Tinkler wants to build his team around the Kiwi‚ and clubs have to set a precedent that players do not ...
10 hours ago

Comitis adds there is also an offer on the table “from Europe”‚ believed to be a club in Turkey.

“I am still looking at that one to see if it is worthwhile and also waiting to hear what Lebo thinks about it‚” Comitis says.

“I can tell you the deal far exceeds what was offered by Sundowns‚ but we will see. It could still happen.”

Manyama is now in the Cape Verde Islands with Bafana ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday‚ making any possibility of a medical before the window slams shut at midnight on Thursday difficult.

Comitis does not expect any other business before then and believes he has cover if Manyama leaves.

SA football's 'lucky charm' Abid Charef to referee Bafana vs Cape Verde

With South Africa having already been embroiled in refereeing controversy in this 2018 World Cup qualification campaign‚ all eyes will be on Algerian ...
9 hours ago

“I think I am done‚” he says.

“If Lebo does not stay‚ I believe we already have enough here [in the squad] to continue to be successful and keep fighting to win trophies.”

Manyama was dropped from the City side that defeated BidVest Wits 1-0 in their MTN8 semifinal‚ first leg‚ on Sunday‚ with coach Benni McCarthy believing he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

“He had been at training every day‚ but I just feel like his mind was elsewhere‚” McCarthy said.

“And that can happen when you have a lot of talk about other clubs interested in you‚ you can lose that focus. I just felt that I would rather have players in the team [against Wits] who I know are 100 percent focussed on the job.”

- TimesLIVE

