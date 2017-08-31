Soccer

Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens

31 August 2017 - 19:56 By Marc Strydom
Bidvest Wits's star forward Phakamani Mahlambi (L) and his Bafana Bafana teammate Bongani Zungu (R) team up in Portugal where the latter is on trail.
Bidvest Wits's star forward Phakamani Mahlambi (L) and his Bafana Bafana teammate Bongani Zungu (R) team up in Portugal where the latter is on trail.
Image: Bongani Zungu via Twitter

Bongani Zungu's agent was "racing against the clock" to conclude the paperwork and agree personal terms for the Bafana Bafana midfielder to sign for Amiens in Ligue 1 on Thursday night.

Zungu was waiting in Cape Verde‚ where he is part of Bafana's squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday night‚ for the paperwork to come through and sign ahead of Thursday's midnight close of the transfer window.

Zungu's agent‚ Steve Kapeluschnik‚ said the player's Portuguese club‚ Vitoria Guimaraes‚ and Amiens had agreed terms. Amiens have reportedly offered 2.5 million euro for Zungu..

Kapeluschnik was working against the clock to agree personal terms between Zungu and the French club‚ and complete the paperwork before midnight‚ with the added logistical nightmare of the player being on an island off the coast of West Africa.

SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer window

The Premier Soccer League's player of the season in 2016-17 has signed for Konyaspor in Turkey‚ Cape Town City have confirmed.
Sport
5 hours ago

"We're trying to get it done. We're rushing. There's a lot that needs to be done. It's 7pm and it has to be done by midnight‚" Kapeluschnik told TimesLIVE.

"The clubs have agreed in principle‚ but we haven't signed yet. We've still got to sort out the personal terms. We're trying but it's not done.

"It's close to being done. But there's a lot of paperwork. I'm racing against the clock to try my best."

Zungu would move to a bigger league‚ though his choice of club might be a risky one.

Amiens have been promoted to France's top-flight as the 2016-17 second-placed team in Ligue 2.

Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns?

Unconfirmed information circulating at the Premier Soccer League’s offices in Parktown on transfer window deadline day on Thursday was that Phakamani ...
Sport
6 hours ago

But Zungu‚ who has made clever club movement decisions until now in his career‚ would be guaranteed a season in Ligue 1‚ and also probably assured of game time at Amiens.

Zungu performed well in his first season in Portugal‚ recovering from arriving at Vitoria injured from Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2015-16 season with 18 appearances in 2016-17.

He has reportedly attracted attention from Portuguese giants Benfica‚ and clubs around Europe‚ apparently also from Olympique Lyonnais in France.

Most read

  1. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal Soccer
  3. Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens Soccer
  4. SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer ... Soccer
  5. Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma: Exclusive BBC interview with the South African President's son
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X