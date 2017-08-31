Bongani Zungu's agent was "racing against the clock" to conclude the paperwork and agree personal terms for the Bafana Bafana midfielder to sign for Amiens in Ligue 1 on Thursday night.

Zungu was waiting in Cape Verde‚ where he is part of Bafana's squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday night‚ for the paperwork to come through and sign ahead of Thursday's midnight close of the transfer window.

Zungu's agent‚ Steve Kapeluschnik‚ said the player's Portuguese club‚ Vitoria Guimaraes‚ and Amiens had agreed terms. Amiens have reportedly offered 2.5 million euro for Zungu..

Kapeluschnik was working against the clock to agree personal terms between Zungu and the French club‚ and complete the paperwork before midnight‚ with the added logistical nightmare of the player being on an island off the coast of West Africa.