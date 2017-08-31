Soccer

Ajax Amsterdam sign Cape Town teenagers

31 August 2017 - 22:30 By Nick Said
Ajax Cape Town and South African Under-20 international Dean Solomons and Leo Thethani.
Ajax Cape Town and South African Under-20 international Dean Solomons and Leo Thethani.
Image: Ajax Cape Town via Twitter

Two teenagers from Ajax Cape Town have been signed by parent club Ajax Amsterdam with the promise of more to come in the coming few years.

South African Under-20 stars Dean Solomons and Leo Thethani‚ both 18‚ will move to the Netherlands next month to further their careers with the Amsterdam giants having been hand-picked by former Dutch internationals Marc Overmars and Edwin Van der Sar.

They have signed three-year contracts‚ with the Dutch side having a further season’s option on both that could see them contracted until June 30‚ 2021.

Winger Thethani and centreback Solomons both played for the Ajax Cape Town Under-19 side on their tour of Europe in June‚ when they defeated both Manchester United and Real Madrid’s junior teams‚ and turned plenty of heads.  

“Ajax Cape Town wish both players the best of luck on their new venture and hope to see them in the Ajax Amsterdam Eredivisie team in the not so distant future‚” the Mother City club said in a statement on Thursday.

The Urban Warriors have revealed that there has been renewed interest in their academy from the Amsterdam club.

“Exciting plans between the two clubs are in advanced stages to further enhance the African Academy and will be revealed shortly‚” the statement continued.

“They [Ajax Amsterdam] have also earmarked further players currently in the Academy for a move to Amsterdam in the near future.”

Thethani and Solomons are the first players to move between clubs since Thulani Serero in 2011.

For all of their investment‚ there has been slim pickings for the Amsterdam side down the years. Serero had some good seasons and they did well with Steven Pienaar‚ but the likes of Daylon Claasen and Stanton Lewis proved major disappointments. - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal Soccer
  2. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
  3. SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Amsterdam sign Cape Town teenagers Soccer
  5. Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens Soccer

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma: Exclusive BBC interview with the South African President's son
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent

Related articles

  1. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal Soccer
  3. Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens Soccer
  4. SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer ... Soccer
  5. Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer
  6. Five players who are going to be crucial for Bafana on the artificial surface ... Soccer
  7. The deadline day transfer window heats up Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper coach passes away Soccer
  9. More questions than answers emerging around Rivaldo Coetzee’s alleged foot ... Soccer
  10. Bafana gearing up for one of the most important games the national team has ... Soccer
X