Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns?

Unconfirmed information circulating at the Premier Soccer League’s offices in Parktown on transfer window deadline day on Thursday was that Phakamani Mahlambi will be loaned from Bidvest Wits to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Also unconfirmed was that Mario Booysen will be loaned from Sundowns to Ajax Cape Town.

Downs are also believed to have put in a bid for Ajax’s injured centreback Rivaldo Coetzee‚ whose transfer to Glasgow Celtic last week fell through after he failed a medical examination.

Mahlambi had trials with Bongani Zungu’s club this month‚ Vitoria Guimaeres‚ with the Portuguese Primeira team saying they liked what they saw for the future‚ but did not believe Wits’ 19-year-old tearaway striker could make their first team at present.