Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in Praia on Friday night might be one of the most important games the national team has ever faced.

Win on the artificial surface of the 15 000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde (kicoff: 8.30pm SA time) and Cape Verde’s already slim World Cup hopes will be dashed.

South Africa would then be confident of the return victory in Durban on Tuesday.

Two wins‚ especially taking into account the two more-than-likely tight West African derbies between Burkina Faso and Senegal‚ would leave South Africa in the driving seat for their first World Cup qualification since 2002.

That qualification would confirm a turnaround in South Africa football‚ and the emergence of a generation with the potential to finally replace the successful 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning to 2002 World Cup-qualifying line-ups.

A failure to qualify will have meant that Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Themba Zwane et al were just not quite ready yet.

It’s no wonder Stuart Baxter has cautioned against getting ahead of ourselves.

The Bafana coach admitted after his first training session in Praia that winning this match would set the tone in Group D.