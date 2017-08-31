Soccer

Five players who are going to be crucial for Bafana on the artificial surface in Cape Verde

31 August 2017 - 16:23 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has a moment of prayer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria.
Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has a moment of prayer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria.
Image: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will have to negotiate their way through an Astroturf surface that coach Stuart Baxter has described as “not the best” when they take on Cape Verde in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Praia on Friday night.

We take a look at five Bafana Bafana players who will be crucial for Baxter in taking the game to the hosts in this must-win encounter.

1) Thulani Hlatshwayo

The Bafana Bafana skipper will marshal the heart of the defence with either Eric Mathoho or Morgan Gould and his familiarity with cabbage pitches while travelling on the continent with Bidvest Wits and the national team will come in handy.

2 Bongani Zungu

The artificial Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde pitch is a far cry from the pristine Portuguese Primeira Liga grounds where he turns out for Vitória Guimarães but Zungu will have to adapt very quickly if he is to make a meaningful contribution in midfield.

Bafana gearing up for one of the most important games the national team has ever faced

Bafana Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in Praia on Friday night might be one of the most important games the national team has ...
Sport
10 hours ago

3) Hlompho Kekana

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfield strongman became accustomed to playing on deplorable pitches on the continent in the Caf Champions League and his experience is going to be priceless in Praia.

4) Thulani Serero

He is another player in the team who has been through the rigours of playing on the continent with Bafana Bafana and he is experienced enough to be able to handle the pressure.

5) Tokelo Rantie

Making quick turns and getting a grip on the ground to find accuracy may be difficult on the artificial pitch but the Turkish-based attacker‚ who is expected to lead the Bafana attack‚ has accumulated enough experience on the continent.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. SuperSport sign Myeni from Wits‚ Mahlambi might still go overseas Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal Soccer
  3. Agent 'racing the clock' for Bongani Zungu to sign with Amiens Soccer
  4. SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer ... Soccer
  5. Are Mahlambi and Coetzee heading to Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma: Exclusive BBC interview with the South African President's son
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X