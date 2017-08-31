Five players who are going to be crucial for Bafana on the artificial surface in Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana will have to negotiate their way through an Astroturf surface that coach Stuart Baxter has described as “not the best” when they take on Cape Verde in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Praia on Friday night.

We take a look at five Bafana Bafana players who will be crucial for Baxter in taking the game to the hosts in this must-win encounter.

1) Thulani Hlatshwayo

The Bafana Bafana skipper will marshal the heart of the defence with either Eric Mathoho or Morgan Gould and his familiarity with cabbage pitches while travelling on the continent with Bidvest Wits and the national team will come in handy.

2 Bongani Zungu

The artificial Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde pitch is a far cry from the pristine Portuguese Primeira Liga grounds where he turns out for Vitória Guimarães but Zungu will have to adapt very quickly if he is to make a meaningful contribution in midfield.