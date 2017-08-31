Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper coach passes away
Kaizer Chiefs have been left reeling by the death of their goalkeeper-coach Alex Revoredo.
Chiefs said in a statement that Brazilian Revoredo died at a hospital in Bedfordview on Wednesday morning.
“The Kaizer Chiefs Family is devastated and deeply saddened by the sudden death of one of our own goalkeeper-coach Alexandre Magnus Bezerra Revoredo‚” Chiefs’ statement read.
“The Brazilian mentor‚ who joined Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016‚ passed away after a short illness on Wednesday morning at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital in Bedfordview.
"Revoredo was rushed to hospital on Sunday after complaining of excruciating pains in his abdomen.
“Unfortunately‚ his condition deteriorated on Tuesday and he eventually succumbed on Wednesday morning‚ despite significant medical intervention.
“Coach Alex‚ as he was affectionately known around the Village‚ was a dedicated man with a cheerful demeanor‚ who was highly respected and well liked by everybody at the club.
"He will be dearly missed by the goalkeepers‚ coaches and the entire playing squad.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife‚ Deise Revoredo‚ who landed in Johannesburg this morning (August 31) from Brazil‚ his family‚ friends‚ colleagues and relatives.
“The club will communicate further regarding the memorial services and funeral arrangements of our beloved coach Alex.”
Revoredo had begun working in South Africa for Lamontville Golden Arrows prior to the 2010 World Cup.
He also was goalkeeper-coach for Orlando Pirates.
Pirates said on their website: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing away of our former goalkeeper-coach Alex Revoredo.
“From all of us at Orlando Pirates Football Club‚ we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Revoredo family and pledge our profound moral support.
"We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain.”
- TimesLIVE
