Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper coach passes away

Kaizer Chiefs have been left reeling by the death of their goalkeeper-coach Alex Revoredo.

Chiefs said in a statement that Brazilian Revoredo died at a hospital in Bedfordview on Wednesday morning.

“The Kaizer Chiefs Family is devastated and deeply saddened by the sudden death of one of our own goalkeeper-coach Alexandre Magnus Bezerra Revoredo‚” Chiefs’ statement read.

“The Brazilian mentor‚ who joined Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016‚ passed away after a short illness on Wednesday morning at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital in Bedfordview.

"Revoredo was rushed to hospital on Sunday after complaining of excruciating pains in his abdomen.

“Unfortunately‚ his condition deteriorated on Tuesday and he eventually succumbed on Wednesday morning‚ despite significant medical intervention.