Loftus Stadium management promise to have pitch in pristine condition when Sundowns host Chiefs

31 August 2017 - 11:19 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of the general view of Loftus Stadium pitch.
Image: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Loftus Stadium operations manager Hugo Kemp has assured Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane that the venue's pitch will be manicured to his specifications when the Brazilians host Kaizer Chiefs in a crunch Premiership match on October 17.

Kemp promised that by the time Sundowns return to Loftus next month to take on bitter rivals Chiefs‚ they would have implemented the recommendations that were discussed during a meeting between the two parties last week.

“We had a meeting with Sundowns representatives last week Thursday where they made a number of recommendations and we are meeting them again on Monday to follow up on those issues‚" Kemp said.

"They have requested that we elevate the grass a little bit because the pitch was a bit hard for football.

"Rugby prefers that the grass be of a certain level from the ground and football is different. But we will find a way that works for both as we have done in the past and we are confident about that.”

Mosimane complained bitterly about the poor state of the pitch after Sundowns' 2-1 league defeat to Polokwane City last week.

The forthright mentor described the rugby surface as “suicide” and he threatened to move all the Sundowns matches that are scheduled to be played at the home of the Blue Bulls Company to Lucas Moripe in Atteridgeville.

“Coming here (to Loftus) is suicide‚ you can’t move the ball and we are a free-flowing team‚” said an irate Mosimane at the time after City had handed the Brazilians their first league loss of the season.

Kemp added that they have enjoyed a good working relationship with Sundowns at Loftus for many years and they want to see that relationship continue for many more years to come.

“During our meeting with them (Sundowns officials) last week‚ the issue of them moving their matches away from Loftus was not even on the table.

"It was a matter of us finding each other and coming up with a solution.

"The other good thing is that the Blue Bulls have only three Currie Cup matches left at Loftus this season and those may increase slightly by one or two if they make it to the knockout stages.

"That will give us enough time to work on what Sundowns have requested while at the same time not disrupting what the Blue Bulls want‚” he said.

 - TimesLIVE

