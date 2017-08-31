Loftus Stadium management promise to have pitch in pristine condition when Sundowns host Chiefs

Loftus Stadium operations manager Hugo Kemp has assured Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane that the venue's pitch will be manicured to his specifications when the Brazilians host Kaizer Chiefs in a crunch Premiership match on October 17.

Kemp promised that by the time Sundowns return to Loftus next month to take on bitter rivals Chiefs‚ they would have implemented the recommendations that were discussed during a meeting between the two parties last week.

“We had a meeting with Sundowns representatives last week Thursday where they made a number of recommendations and we are meeting them again on Monday to follow up on those issues‚" Kemp said.

"They have requested that we elevate the grass a little bit because the pitch was a bit hard for football.