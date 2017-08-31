There are more questions than answers emerging around the alleged foot injury that scuppered Rivaldo Coetzee’s transfer from Ajax Cape Town to Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic.

The Celtic physiotherapist‚ who flew to Cape Town to examine the Bafana Bafana centre back‚ found degeneration in a bone in the right foot of the 20-year-old‚ which led to a decision to call off the £800 000 (R13‚5-million) move.

But Ajax have since referred Coetzee to two foot specialists in the Mother City and been handed a different diagnosis.

One doctor said it was a condition that had not‚ and would continue not to‚ cause any problem to Coeztee’s career.

As a result Ajax are going to consult one or two more specialists to try and get to the bottom of the condition.

“It sounds that it is really not as bad as first thought but we wait until a definitive diagnosis comes‚” explained the club’s director Mich d’Avray on Thursday.

“He has played with this for the last two years and really not complained about it at all.

"Obviously the player is quite devastated about it all‚ missing out on the chance to go and play overseas. But we’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out.”