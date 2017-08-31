SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer window

The Premier Soccer League's player of the season in 2016-17 has signed for Konyaspor in Turkey‚ Cape Town City have confirmed.

In the bombshell announcement of the transfer window deadline day on Thursday - so far - Mamelodi Sundowns target Manyama has signed for an undisclosed length of contract to last season's ninth-placed Turkish Super Lig finishers.

"CTCFC can confirm the transfer of Lebogang Manyama to Turkish Super League side Konyaspor FC!" City posted on their official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

Manyama's sale to Konyaspor will also yield some financial reward for SuperSport United.