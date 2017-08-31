Soccer

SA's best player Manyama joins Turkish side Konyaspor in bombshell of transfer window

31 August 2017 - 17:54 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League's player of the season in 2016-17 has signed for Konyaspor in Turkey‚ Cape Town City have confirmed.

In the bombshell announcement of the transfer window deadline day on Thursday - so far - Mamelodi Sundowns target Manyama has signed for an undisclosed length of contract to last season's ninth-placed Turkish Super Lig finishers.

"CTCFC can confirm the transfer of Lebogang Manyama to Turkish Super League side Konyaspor FC!" City posted on their official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

Manyama's sale to Konyaspor will also yield some financial reward for SuperSport United.

What will Sundowns do next as PSL's midnight transfer deadline inches closer

It usually differs from year to year.
Sport
12 hours ago

SuperSport sold Manyama to Mpumalanga Black Aces - whose franchise was sold to John Comitis at the end of 2015-16‚ who formed Cape Town City - with an onward sale agreement.

Manyama was the PSL's top scorer in 2016-17 for third-placed City with 13 goals.

City also Tweeted: "A transfer is always subject to a medical – Manyama will undergo his medical in Turkey upon the conclusion of national team duty!"

Manyama is currently part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will meet Cape Verde in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Praia on Friday night‚ then the same team in Durban on Tuesday.

- TimesLIVE

